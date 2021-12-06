BBC pundit ‘sat in disbelief’ after big moment from Liverpool star in glowing TOTW review

Garth Crooks has drawn attention to Divock Origi’s finishing prowess following the Liverpool striker’s pivotal involvement in the Reds’ 1-0 victory over a resilient Wolves outfit.

The Belgian international secured an extremely late victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men with an effort in extra time to break the home support’s hearts.

“Divock Origi is as good a finisher as I’ve seen. I sat in disbelief when he came on against Spurs in the Champions League final and scored one of the best goals I’ve seen taken in such circumstances,” the former Tottenham star wrote in his team of the week column for BBC Sport.

“To have the capacity to remain at a club when you have that finishing ability speaks volumes about the manager and your team-mates.

“Origi never complains about being on the bench but always seems the most dangerous man on the pitch when he’s called on by his team.”

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an improvement in form following a difficult prior campaign, registering six goal contributions in nine games (across all competitions).

READ MORE: (Video) Watch every angle of Divock Origi’s crucial 94th minute winner against Wolves

At the time, it seemed to make a great deal of sense to push for the sale of the former Lille man who had managed to only find the net once across over 500 minutes of football for the first-team in the 2020/21 season.

When Origi’s putting out performances like these, however, from the bench, it’s difficult to see how we could find a player capable of delivering a similar level of contribution whilst also being content sitting on the bench for most of the season.

Should the forward continue to deliver in such pivotal moments, it will be difficult for us to justify allowing his contract to run down to its expiration date in the summer of 2022.

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool