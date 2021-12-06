Exclusive: Ex-Red agrees Liverpool cult hero should be handed new contract following Molineux heroics

Stan Collymore has suggested that it would make some amount of sense to extend Divock Origi’s terms at Liverpool.

The Belgian international was on target for the Reds once more just when things looked desperate for Jurgen Klopp’s men, registering a pivotal last-minute goal at the Molineux Stadium to earn the Merseysiders their fifth win in a row following the international break.

“If you look at it in the round, in a squad sense – yes, he does!” the 50-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“This is a lad that scored a goal in the Champions League final.

“This is a player that when I first heard about him and the rumours about Liverpool, I was quite strident on social media, saying, ‘get him, take him, he’ll go on’.”

The suggestion did come with a warning, with it being emphasised that the striker’s chances of prolonging his stay at Anfield would depend massively on his willingness to continue contributing from the bench.

“Me personally? I always wanted to play every game. If I didn’t play every game, it just wasn’t for me,” Collymore added.

“Towards the end of my Liverpool career, I did spend half a dozen or more games. I said, ‘right, it’s time for me to go’, because I’m moody on the bench, I don’t feel a part of the squad.

“If Divock Origi feels a part of the squad and feels he can win trophies and, more importantly, he and Jurgen Klopp feel he can contribute to the team moving forward – then it makes perfect sense for him to have another contract.”

From our end here at Empire of the Kop, an apology of sorts is owed to a man who many were keen to wave goodbye to in the summer with the idea of getting in an improved option in the window.

Scoring his fourth goal of the season in nine games (across all competitions), the 26-year-old has far from disappointed when called upon by the manager, providing valuable contributions from the bench.

It does raise the question about the quality of player we’ll be capable of attracting – who can contribute to a similar degree – who will be willing to play second fiddle to the likes of Mo Salah and co.

