Exclusive: Former Red explains why Liverpool should want Gerrard as Klopp’s replacement

Stan Collymore has suggested that Steven Gerrard’s nature as a ‘routine winner’ would potentially make him well-suited to a role with Liverpool.

The ex-Reds skipper has enjoyed a positive start to life in the West Midlands, winning three out of his opening four games and pushing champions Manchester City in their 2-1 loss.

“This will be, for Steven Gerrard, as important to get a result (I don’t think Villa will get a result, I think Liverpool will win the game), but it will be as important in his mind as a pro as playing for Liverpool against Manchester United or Everton,” the former striker exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“That’s why Liverpool should want him as their next manager, that’s why Villa fans are excited about the three wins in four.

“Because the man is a routine winner; he knows what it’s like to win, he knows that you have to detach yourself from the emotions and the nonsense that gets talked.”

The Scouser had jumped at the opportunity to switch in for sacked boss Dean Smith at Aston Villa, despite enjoying another positive season at the helm of reformed outfit Glasgow Rangers.

Heading into the upcoming meeting at Anfield on a mostly positive record, the early signs appear to have more than vindicated our old No.8’s decision to take the vacant hotseat at Villa Park.

Whether Gerrard would be ideally suited to taking over from a behemoth of a manager – not to mention the first Liverpool coach to win a Premier League title since 1990 – of course is a completely different matter entirely.

There are similarities fans can point to in terms of, for example, the 41-year-old’s reliance on a team of experts to support him – one trait he’s picked up from Jurgen Klopp.

Only time will tell whether the club legend will have earned himself a switch back to L4 once the former Mainz boss’ contract expires in 2024, though we’ll be watching his progress with Aston Villa eagerly nonetheless.

