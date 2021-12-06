Jurgen Klopp admits it’s ‘pretty likely’ one backup star will start AC Milan clash after hinting at changes

Jurgen Klopp admitted it was ‘likely’ that Divock Origi would start Liverpool’s upcoming visit to the San Siro in their final Champions League group stage clash, as reported in a tweet by Echo journalist, Paul Gorst.

The German did appear to signal the possibility of changes for the tie against Stefano Pioli’s in-form AC Milan outfit, with the fixture list stacking up in December.

Klopp on Origi: "It's pretty likely [he'll start]. Moan is no the right word but he knocks on my door and we talk from time to time. It's about letting things happen. He had injuries in wrong moments. I remember that decisive moment (in 2016) he was flying and got injured v EFC" — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 6, 2021

The Belgian international earned his share of plaudits in the wake of the Reds’ late victory over Wolves in the English top-flight, with the No.27 scoring the all-important extra-time goal to secure all three points for the travelling Merseysiders.

Having played three games in eight days, with us set to later host Steven Gerrard’s high-flying Aston Villa outfit four days after our visit to Italy, it was difficult to imagine Klopp sanctioning a full-strength XI once again, despite his prior comments about the lack of a need for changes early in December.

If Origi is set to be given the nod against the Serie A side, we’d expect further changes across other departments, with Tyler Morton and Ibrahima Konate both likely to be handed minutes against the Italian top-flight leaders.

