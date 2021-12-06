Liverpool predicted XI v AC Milan: Klopp to hand second Champions League start to Tyler Morton

Coming up against in-form outfit AC Milan in the final Champions League group game at the San Siro, Jurgen Klopp will have quite the challenge ahead of him to maintain Liverpool’s momentum going forward.

The two sides’ level of interest in the tie will considerably differ, with Stefano Pioli’s men needing at least a point to have a chance of progressing through to the next stage of the competition (dependent on the result of Atletico Madrid’s encounter with FC Porto).

Having said that, the Reds can’t afford to field a full-strength XI once more with an even more pivotal clash with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa coming up four days after.

READ MORE: Mane’s Senegal boss slams Klopp & accuses him of ‘undermining’ African football – ‘He was losing every final’

We can see Ibrahima Konate being recalled to the backline for this one, with Virgil van Dijk holding on to his place alongside the incoming Frenchman.

In midfield, following a remarkable debut in Europe against Porto, Tyler Morton could swap in for Fabinho in the middle of the park with Oxlade-Chamberlain likewise being brought in for Thiago Alcantara.

Up top, Diogo Jota will need a game to get his Wolves blues out of his system, with us backing Klopp to swap out Sadio Mane for Divock Origi whilst giving the nod to Mo Salah once more.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Origi, Jota, Salah

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool