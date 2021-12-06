Liverpool’s FA Cup fate revealed as Reds discover Third Round opponents

Liverpool will play host to League One outfit Shrewsbury Town in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup, courtesy of a tweet from @LFC.

The tie in question is due to be played between the 7th and 10th of January – a fixture the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will more than likely miss due to AFCON commitments.

We will host Shrewsbury Town in the #EmiratesFACup Third Round! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/zj5yWKCcHU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 6, 2021

It’s far from being a horrific entry fixture into the competition on paper, though fans will certainly be quick to remember the need for a Fourth Round replay after a much-changed XI sacrificed a 2-0 lead.

The priority for Jurgen Klopp’s men will of course remain the domestic top-flight and the Champions League, with us eyeing a return of major silverware to Merseyside following the sheer disappointment of our injury-ridden prior campaign.

That being said, with us possessing some quality talent in our reserves from Joe Gomez to Tyler Morton, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this Liverpool side go relatively far in the competition.

Indeed, if possible for us this season, we’d love to see the side have a proper crack at the FA Cup if it doesn’t harm our progress in the main competitions we’re focusing on.

