Liverpool’s potential changes for AC Milan could be clear after four Reds absent from travel pictures

Liverpool could be set to hand rests to a number of key men for their final Champions League group game at the San Siro after it was noted that four players were missing from team travel pictures, as reported in a tweet by Goal journalist, Neil Jones.

The Reds are set to face Stefano Pioli’s high-flying AC Milan outfit having already guaranteed qualification through to the knockout stages of the competition, with the latter needing some kind of result to have a chance of following the Merseysiders through.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita training at Kirkby this afternoon. Expect them to travel to Milan. No Henderson, Thiago or Jota in the session from what I can see. Klopp press conference coming up around 2pm.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 6, 2021

Gomez and Keita among those to travel. No sign of Van Dijk, Henderson, Thiago or Jota in pics released by club. Youngsters Tyler Morton, Harvey Davies, Conor Bradley and Elijah Dixon-Bonner part of the squad. #LFC https://t.co/wddoeWYYzW — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 6, 2021

It will be interesting to see how many changes the German introduces given the value he places on maintaining momentum, though there’s no questioning the benefit that could be gleaned from resting legs ahead of our hosting of Aston Villa at the weekend.

With the Villans in top form of late and pushing Manchester City hard for their win, we can certainly ill afford to enter into the domestic top-flight clash with an exhausted starting-XI.

Following Tyler Morton’s impressive debut in Europe against FC Porto, Klopp will certainly be hopeful that any changes he does make will represent us well against Pioli’s men.

Having secured five wins since the end of the international break, we’ll be heading to the San Siro in a positive mood and one that will hopefully encourage the makeshift XI Klopp puts out to maintain our 100% record in the group stage.

