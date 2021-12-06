Mane’s Senegal boss slams Klopp & accuses him of ‘undermining’ African football – ‘He was losing every final’

Aliou Cisse is the latest to come out and attack Jurgen Klopp for his sarcastic comments about the upcoming AFCON tournament.

The German was on the receiving end of a scathing attack from one journalist, who had likewise misinterpreted his words, in a post-match presser following a 2-0 victory over FC Porto in the Champions League.

“I respect Liverpool but not Klopp who undermines African football events. He is where he is today because of African footballers,” the Senegal boss was quoted by the Express (via TEAMtalk).

“He was losing every final until Salah, Mane, Matip came to his rescue to win his first-ever major European final.

“Today, he has the guts to call AFCON a ‘small tournament’. AFCON has the same number of participants, 24, as the UEFA Euro. So who does he think he is?”

The Reds are set to lose out on a number of key men, including Mo Salah, for a period of time in January, which could see us field a makeshift frontline for our upcoming meetings with Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate just how vital players the likes of our Egyptian King, Sadio Mane and Joel Matip have been to this Liverpool side, there’s likewise no questioning the fact that no one appreciates that reality more than Klopp.

There’s most certainly a language and cultural barrier at play here, which is feeding the misunderstanding, though we’re hoping it’s one our Senegalese speedster can help correct when he’s next in contact with his international boss at the AFCON.

If there’s one thing the former Mainz head coach can’t be accused of – it’s small-mindedness.

