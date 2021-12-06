Mo Salah comments on transfer links to Barcelona amidst Liverpool contract negotiations

Mo Salah has been in phenomenal form this season but the duration of which his contract talks have been rumbling on, will be worrying several Liverpool fans.

Speaking with Egyptian broadcaster MBC (via Goal), our No.11 has commented on transfer rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona which will only add fuel to the fire of when we can try and get his future committed to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The 29-year-old said: “I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me, this is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world.

“I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool but the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue.

“There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.

“There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision.”

It will worry some that our Egyptian King is speaking openly about other clubs and stating that he is happy to be linked to the Spanish giants.

However, he has again confirmed his commitment to our side and so we can only wait to see what happens between the club and the player.

Despite his confirmed preferred decision, it does appear that the issue will be over finances and not our club deciding on whether they want the Premier League’s top goalscorer and assist provider.

Fingers crossed the demands are reasonable and we can have many more years of a real fan favourite.

