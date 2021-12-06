Mo Salah’s four-word inspirational message to all Liverpool fans and teammates

Mo Salah took to Instagram to upload an inspiring message to his teammates and all Liverpool supporters as his intentions are clear for this season.

With the simple statement of ‘It’s in our hands‘, our Egyptian King has shown that he is out for all the big trophies this season and with both Manchester City and Chelsea to play – he’s not wrong.

Of course, with 23 games to go it would be a huge act to expect Jurgen Klopp’s men to win every single game but why not?

If our No.11 has belief in the squad, then so should we. Here’s his Instagram post:

It’s been a great start to the campaign and the festive period can often shape how a season ends, so let’s try and keep the winning run going and use the domestic cups as a chance to rest key players.

Tomorrow’s trip to Milan may also be a chance for more rotation too, ahead of an important game against Villa on Saturday.

If Mo believes, then we will too!

