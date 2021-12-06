(Photo) Liverpool fans will swoon at adorable snap of Salah & Tsimikas aboard flight to Italy

Kostas Tsimikas and Mo Salah’s growing friendship has been well-documented of late, with the former emphasising the importance of the relationship during his appearance in a pre-match presser ahead of Liverpool’s visit to AC Milan.

On the flight to Italy, the pair were captured in a rather adorable picture that’s sure to have the red section on the Twittersphere breaking into smiles left, right and centre.

It’s little details like this that prove how close-knit of a squad Jurgen Klopp has built in Merseyside and how important it’s been for helping signings seamlessly fit in.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

