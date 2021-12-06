Ralf Rangnick’s comparison between his role this season and Jurgen Klopp’s during his first Liverpool campaign

Ralf Rangnick took charge of his first Manchester United game on Sunday and has made some strange comments about Jurgen Klopp.

The 63-year-old has made comparisons about how long it will take to implement his style of play and pointed to our manager finishing ‘eighth or ninth‘ in his first season:

Rangnick: "The same happened to Jürgen [Klopp] when he came in the middle of the season and they finished eighth or ninth. Liverpool had a lot of injuries in that time – muscle injuries – because they were not used to that kind of training." #mulive https://t.co/QS5yt3FSfP — utdreport (@utdreport) December 4, 2021

Despite finishing eighth, we did also reach the League Cup final for the first time in four years and reach the first European final in nine years – beating Manchester United on the way to the Europa League final.

All this without Cristiano Ronaldo and a squad that had a £400 million net spend spent on them over the past five seasons.

The expectations should be much higher than what was expected of our boss then, and possibly even now, due to the money spent on both teams.

Because he’s likely to be in the role only until the end of the season, the former RB Leipzig boss may get away with judging himself by our boss for a short period of time.

This certainly wouldn’t be a good idea in the long run as his achievements would be very hard for anyone to match.

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool