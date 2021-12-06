(Video) Gerrard admits he ‘stole’ a few things from Rodgers’ managerial handbook & makes big Liverpool claim

Steven Gerrard has noted the importance of his time spent as a player under the management of now Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers.

The Scouser boldly claimed that he felt he would have enjoyed more success under the Northern Irishman had he begun working with the 48-year-old earlier.

The former Liverpool captain is already enjoying a positive start in the West Midlands having helped engineer a reversal of the club’s fortunes with three wins in his opening four games in charge of the Villans.

