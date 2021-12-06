(Video) Klopp’s hilarious five-word response to Ibrahimovic question in pre-AC Milan presser

Jurgen Klopp struggled with one reporter’s question, with there being some of kind of technical fault with his earphones during a discussion about AC Milan man Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Not sure what the journalist had precisely enquired about, the German gave as general an answer as he could provide, describing the Swede as a ‘great player’ before supplying the universally understood thumbs-up signal.

Coming up against the high-flying Italian outfit, who currently lead Serie A, we’ll be expecting a tough game and a hostile atmosphere at the San Siro, though hopefully one we can overcome to maintain a 100% record in the group stages.

You can catch the clip below:

