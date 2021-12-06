(Video) “None, not at all” – Steven Gerrard speaks about his return to Anfield as Saturday edges closer

You may have heard that Steven Gerrard is set to return to Anfield on Saturday as his Aston Villa side arrive on the back of some strong form.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are playing against AC Milan tomorrow and so attention hasn’t fully turned to Saturday’s Premier League game yet but it has for the Midlands side.

Following the 2-1 victory over Leicester City, our former captain was asked if there were any sentimental thoughts ahead of this weekend’s game.

The 41-year-old said: “None, not at all. I just want to go there and try and win and try and take what we can.

“For us, we’re not competing with Liverpool in terms of the level we’re both at, at the moment, but we’ll certainly go there and give what we’ve got.

“We took City to the wire, and I believe we should have took something from that game with our second half performance, so we go there with confidence and belief with three wins out of four and we go and try and make it as difficult as we can”.

It’s no surprise that he will be wanting to win the game with everything he has, there surely will be a strange feeling or a sense of sentiment as he enters the pitch for the first time since his retirement though.

However, we will want to beat our former No.8’s team and his job is to beat ours.

It’s going to be an emotive day, even if just for the supporters, but three points is what both teams are there for.

You can watch Gerrard’s post-match interview courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣"None. Not at all." Steven Gerrard responds to being asked if there's any sentimental thoughts in his head ahead of Aston Villa's game against Liverpool pic.twitter.com/RtAbnE9wF3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 5, 2021

