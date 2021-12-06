(Video) Paul Scholes’ toe biting antics on his daughter mocked during Salford City FA Cup defeat

An intimate moment between Paul Scholes and his daughter’s toe caused a whirlwind online in October and Chesterfield players have now joined in the act.

During Liverpool’s 5-0 victory over Manchester United, our supporters created a chant in commemoration of the 47-year-old’s strange behaviour.

During an FA Cup victory over the club that the former England midfielder co-owns, Salford City were defeated by the National League side.

Liam Mandeville scored a well struck right-foot effort from outside the box to put his side one up against the League Two outfit.

The Spireites’ players then ran to the corner where the goalscorer went on one knee and imitated biting the nails of his teammate.

It was a cheeky moment that was made even better by the fact that his team went on to win 2-0 and embarrass the Manchester contingent even further.

You can watch the video courtesy of ITV Sport (via @FootballForAll):

