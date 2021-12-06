(Video) Tsimikas’ brilliant ‘chicken’ response when questioned about his ‘best Scouse’ accent

Kostas Tsimikas was somewhat reluctant to replicate the Scouse accent during his appearance for Liverpool’s pre-match presser, citing the mickey-taking that had gone on with Fabinho’s post-match snack.

Though a little nervous to begin with, the Greek international grew into the presser duties, getting a few chuckles out of the reporters gathered.

The former Olympiakos man has been an absolute revelation for Jurgen Klopp when called upon to deputise in the left-back position, with performance levels far from dropping when the defender has been given the nod.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user xKat14: