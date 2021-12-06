(Video) Tsimikas’ brilliant ‘chicken’ response when questioned about his ‘best Scouse’ accent

(Video) Tsimikas’ brilliant ‘chicken’ response when questioned about his ‘best Scouse’ accent

Kostas Tsimikas was somewhat reluctant to replicate the Scouse accent during his appearance for Liverpool’s pre-match presser, citing the mickey-taking that had gone on with Fabinho’s post-match snack.

Though a little nervous to begin with, the Greek international grew into the presser duties, getting a few chuckles out of the reporters gathered.

The former Olympiakos man has been an absolute revelation for Jurgen Klopp when called upon to deputise in the left-back position, with performance levels far from dropping when the defender has been given the nod.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user xKat14:

We all saw what happened with the chicken 🤣 from LiverpoolFC

