(Video) Watch as Liverpool fans go crazy inside Molineux concourse after Origi’s late winner

Liverpool supporters were understandably joyous following Divock Origi’s 94th minute winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following the full-time whistle, the fans were departing the stadium as a chorus of “The Reds have got no money, but we’ll still win the league!” began inside the underbelly of Molineux.

The travelling Kop can be seen on each other’s shoulders, scarves swinging and metal shutters being rhythmically slammed, it looked like a great atmosphere.

READ MORE: Mo Salah’s four-word inspirational message to all Liverpool fans and teammates

Who can blame them after that late showing from Jurgen Klopp’s side in what will surely be a memorable victory, especially if this season ends in silverware.

Let’s hope there’s plenty more moments that have us reacting like Saturday afternoon where we snatched victory in the final stages of a dramatic game.

However; if we could do it a bit earlier and easier next time, it would be good for the heart rates!

You can watch the jubilant scenes from the Molineux concourse via @GagsTandon:

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool