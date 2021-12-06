(Video) Watch as Virgil van Dijk proudly applauds Fabinho and Thiago’s crucial midfield tackles during Wolves victory

Virgil van Dijk is a connoisseur of great defending and was hugely appreciative of Fabinho and Thaigo Alcantara’s midfield display during the victory over Wolves.

A clip has been shared of a different angle of the two midfielders winning sliding tackles in the middle of the pitch and our No.4 is a huge fan of their work.

First, he is seen clapping the Brazilian and then our No.6 follows up with another challenge and the Dutch captain can’t contain his appreciation.

It was a strong defensive performance against a resilient Wolverhampton Wanderers side who certainly had a lot more defending to do than Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Thankfully we only needed one goal and that came from yet another late Divock Origi goal.

If it wasn’t for the strong defending from the midfield and defence though, that goal could easily have been in vein.

You can watch the clip via LFC TV (via @Watch_LFC):

Virgil just watching Fabinho and Thiago winning their duels and clapping along like a proud dad 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ut1aHVJqzj — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 6, 2021

