(Video) Watch every angle of Divock Origi’s crucial 94th minute winner against Wolves

It’s a goal that has already been replayed thousands of times by Liverpool fans and now every angle of Divock Origi’s iconic finish has been presented.

With the game seemingly over, Virgil van Dijk played a huge right-footed pass from inside his own half that found Mo Salah on the edge of the Wolves box.

The Egyptian King brought the ball down expertly with his left foot and that put him past former Red Ki-Jana Hoever.

Now inside the box, our No.11 pulled the ball back to Divock Origi who turned with his right foot and wrong footed both Conor Coady and ‘keeper Jose Sa.

The Belgian then put the ball in the back of the net with his left foot and sent the travelling Kop wild with his 94th minute winner.

There’s no limit on the amount of time you can watch this goal and we’re not stopping any time soon.

You can watch the goal via Liverpool’s Twitter account:

INCREDIBLE. DRAMA. 😱 The ball, the touch, the assist, the turn, the goal… the noise from the away end 🤩 Every angle of Divock's winner, presented by @Sonos 📹 pic.twitter.com/UwnlsQ1htA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 5, 2021

