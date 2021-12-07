‘Embroiled in a civil war’ – African journalist predicts AFCON cancellation amidst Cameroon’s national issues

There has been a new update on the possibility of AFCON being cancelled, via a Twitter post that has been shared online.

Hugo Zoff, as his Twitter bio proclaims, is ‘Africa’s leading sports journalist‘ and has issued a worrying update for the Cameroonian football fans, that could also be positive news for Liverpool supporters.

In a Twitter post, the journalist said:

🇨🇲🏆 AFCON only ends two ways as it stands; cancelled or an international embarassment. The country is embroiled in a civil war, and leaked documents show that security forces were stretched so thin there even were concerns from the opposing faction over safety at mass events! pic.twitter.com/neuUZj3nyp — Hugo Zoff  (@SurMerco) December 7, 2021

This would be great news in the prospect of not losing Mo Salah and Sadio Mane during January and the words ‘cancelled or an international embarassment‘ may give some fans some hope.

No one wants the presence of our players to reflect a national issue in Cameroon and hopefully everyone there remains safe but if it isn’t safe for our players then we don’t want them to be their either.

The organisers need to ensure it’s a competition that is going ahead with the welfare of it’s players and supporters as a major priority.

