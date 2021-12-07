“Every game we play we want to win” – Joel Matip on facing AC Milan and Liverpool’s pursuit of a 100% Champions League record

Joel Matip has been named on the bench ahead of the AC Milan game in the Champions League and gave his thoughts on the tie, pre-match.

Our No.32 has firmly nailed down his starting role this campaign and will understand his occasional breaks from action due to his injury record of late and he spoke to Liverpool’s website before the match.

The 30-year-old was asked about how important it was to keep our 100% record, despite qualifying top of the group with two games to spare.

The Cameroon international said: “I think every game we play we want to win. That’s our attitude.

“When we saw the group, everybody was thinking it was a tough group. It was a tough group but we did it quite well and are now in a comfortable position.

“It would be great [to get 18 points], plus we go there to win, but you never know what will happen. We have a positive attitude and it doesn’t matter what will come afterwards, but there are three points to get.

“They [AC Milan] will put everything in to get the second spot to stay in the Champions League. They will for sure not give us an easy game, they play at home, so they will give everything. We have to be prepared for a proper fight and for an intense 90, 95 minutes.”

Given his start from the bench this evening and the wholesale changes within the starting eleven, it will be a big ask for Jurgen Klopp’s inexperienced side.

However; we can keep a very impressive record with a win and with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah on the pitch, anything can happen.

