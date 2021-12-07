Exclusive: Liverpool want to ‘open talks in 2022’ for 29-year-old Reds star confirms Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Mo Salah is not the only attacker Liverpool are looking to hold onto for the long-term, with Sadio Mane also tipped to enter into negotiations with the club next year over the possibility of a new deal.

The Reds are said to remain locked in talks with the Egyptian international with a breakthrough yet to occur as fans nervously keep one eye on the calendar.

“For Sadio Mane, I am told from people close to the player that they want to open talks in 2022 with Sadio Mane, to be prepared to open negotiations to enter into details,” the Sky Sports journalist told Empire of the Kop.

“I see Sadio Mane in negotiation with Liverpool very soon to find an agreement.

“But they are thinking also of Mane, they are just talking about Salah, I see it around it seems it’s only Mo Salah but also for Sadio Mane they want to go and negotiate and have a new long-term deal for him.”

With the Senegalese star enjoying an improvement in form this term, questions must likewise be raised as to whether the 29-year-old can also extend his career beyond the expiration date of his current contract at Anfield.

From a value point of view, it certainly makes sense to protect any potential transfer fee we could secure for the player in future should the club decide that they’ve got the best years out of the No.10.

Should the former Southampton ace continue to delivering this term, however, and put a difficult prior campaign further back in the distance of his rear view mirrors, there’s certainly an argument from a performance perspective for holding on to him beyond 2023.

