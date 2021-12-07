Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on the status of Mo Salah’s Liverpool contract talks & shares PSG warning

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the lack of rumours around the future of Mo Salah is a positive sign as he confirms that Liverpool remain in negotiations with the top forward.

With less than two years remaining on the Egyptian international’s contract, fears over the possibility of an early exit for the No.11 are increasing.

“I see that in the last week it’s going quiet on public rumours on Mo Salah and I think it’s a positive one for Liverpool because it means they are negotiating,” the Italian reporter exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“I am told that Mo Salah is really loving his Liverpool life, he’s loving the atmosphere in the dressing room, the relationship with Jurgen Klopp.

“Of course, it’s always a matter of money because Mo Salah is not super young and so he wants an important contract and maybe it could be the final top contract of his career.”

The repeated message from the 29-year-old’s camp has been more than comforting, though there are concerns over the player’s future and the likelihood of a new contract being signed should negotiations be dragged out into the summer.

“I would keep an eye on the situation of the timing for Mo Salah because it will be super important for Liverpool to have this contract signed before next summer,” Romano added.

“Because if it arrives in May or June with no contract signed it is going to be a problem because last summer PSG were interested in Mo Salah before deciding what was going to happen with Mbappe and then the Messi opportunity.

“But in June they were thinking of Mo Salah as a potential opportunity. So timing is going to be super important for Mo Salah’s decision.”

With it being so clear that the form Roma hitman strongly desires to remain in Merseyside, the perceived lack of movement with contract talks is certainly more than frustrating.

If the club has room to negotiate a new deal for Sadio Mane too, however, one can only imagine that there is some flexibility in the finances to give our talismanic attacker a deal that reflects his value to us.

Given how Salah’s showing no signs of slowing down as he approaches his 30s, it would seem a massive error of judgement to roll the dice on his performances dipping beyond the expiration of his 2023 contract.

