Fan reaction to another brilliant performance by Tyler Morton in Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League midfield

Tyler Morton has now started in successive Champions League games which is not something he, or any Liverpool supporter, expected at the start of the season.

Our No.80 has consistently impressed on every chance handed to him this campaign and shown that he has a great ability on the ball and playing in different positions across the middle of the pitch.

With the commencement of the FA Cup and a League Cup tie coming in the midst of a congested festive fixture list, there may still be more opportunities for the 19-year-old.

There have also been plenty of supporters noticing his impact on the squad and they took to social media during and after the 2-1 victory away to AC Milan.

Here’s some of the best:

How about a huge round of appreciation for Tyler Morton. The future is so brilliant for this young man. pic.twitter.com/WI2Z5Q5WS7 — TheGreatKoppite (@TKoppite) December 7, 2021

Tyler Morton is unbelievable man. — Billy (@Utd_billy3) December 7, 2021

Shoutout for Tyler Morton who belied his years with a fine performance in the midfield tonight. What a prospect he looks. #LFC #UCLTONIGHT #UCL #ACMLIV #YNWA — Paul Snowdon (@67Snowy) December 7, 2021

That Tyler Morton looks like he’s been bossin our midfield for years. Absolute quality. — Jess (@JessamineH10) December 7, 2021

His talents and performances haven’t been missed or ignored by many of our supporters and we all hope the Wirral lad can kick on and continue to impress.

His technical ability and eye for a pass will stand him in good stead, as he continues to grow and hopefully bulks up a bit, his potential is frightening.

Here’s to a long a successful career at Anfield!

