(Image) Unique violet Liverpool concept kit shows what an Air Jordan jersey could look like

Liverpool’s ongoing partnership with Nike has been celebrated by one fan with the creation of a unique concept of what an Air Jordan jersey might look like.

The abstract shirt design catches the eye with its violet streaks and splotches against a wine-coloured background with the Air Jordan badge replacing Nike’s tick.

As far as we’re concerned here at the Empire of the Kop, it’s a somewhat appealing creation from the supporter in question and one we’d be curious to see replicated by our kit manufacturers.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of cenkunalgraphics (via @LFCTransferRoom):

