Jurgen Klopp not put off by Bundesliga star’s potential £90m price-tag – Mirror

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly not fazed by the potential £90m asking price Borussia Dortmund are considered likely to slap on promising starlet, Jude Bellingham.

This comes from the Mirror, with the publication noting that the Reds’ top domestic rivals – including the two Manchester clubs and Chelsea – are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old midfielder.

With the likes of Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott entering into the conversation as far as the first-team is concerned, a further addition of a talented teenager in the former Birmingham City prospect would more than likely appeal to the side’s recruitment team.

When looking to safeguard the future of our midfield three, it would certainly make a lot of sense on paper to recruit a talent like Bellingham – if the funds are available come the summer, of course.

The reality of the situation, however, is that with a contract not set to expire until the summer of 2025, Dortmund will have total control when it comes to determining the fee necessary to prise one other star men out of the German top-flight.

As such, it’s not a transfer we can see Liverpool making happen in the near future.

