Liverpool fans allegedly attacked in Milan ahead of Champions League game at the San Siro

Liverpool fans were allegedly attacked outside a bar in Milan as they prepared to watch their side face AC Milan at the San Siro.

Just over 3,000 tickets were released to those making the trip from Merseyside and it appears that some of those that have arrived in the Northern Italian city were on the receiving end of an attack, with one supporter requiring medical attention in hospital.

“Basically a firm of lads in all black turned up to a small pub we were at. Threw bottles and chairs at us,” the victim told the Liverpool Echo.

“They were spitting at us and throwing stuff. A few of us stood up and I ended up in the middle of the gang fighting.”

It is believed that around 30 AC Milan supporters attacked Reds fans and bottles and chairs were amongst some of the items thrown during the clash near Ripa di Porta Ticinese, a popular area in the city.

Merseyside Police have claimed that they have members of their force assisting local officers, but it is very worrying news.

Supporters of Italian clubs are renowned for attacking opposition fans.

In 2018, Liverpool supporter Sean Cox was attacked by an AS Roma fan outside Anfield and was left in a coma.

Let’s hope all of those involved are not seriously hurt and they can enjoy the match.