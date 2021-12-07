Liverpool fans will love Gary Lineker’s assessment of Mo Salah mid-Champions League clash

Gary Lineker couldn’t resist sharing an enthusiastic tweet about Mo Salah’s performance during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over AC Milan after the Egyptian added to his goals tally with an equalising effort against Stefano Pioli’s men.

The former Serie A star scored his 20th effort of the season to help the Merseysiders fight back and earn a lead they safely maintained for the remainder of the proceedings courtesy of Divock Origi’s header.

Another goal for the brilliant and ridiculously consistent @MoSalah. What a player. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 7, 2021

Truth be told, Jurgen Klopp’s men mostly coasted against a Milan side that struggled to get into the game against a largely second-string Reds outfit.

Focusing solely on numbers, the Egyptian King’s combined efforts domestically and abroad have been off the charts this season, helping propel us to a top-of-the-table battle in the English top-flight with Chelsea and Manchester City in addition to a superb run of form in Europe.

With contract talks still ongoing, one has to think that the club is increasingly running out of reasons (if any were left!) to not extend the 29-year-old’s terms.

Unless the player were to be subjected to a career-ending injury, it’s difficult to see Salah’s performance levels significantly dropping beyond the expiration date of his contract in 2023.

