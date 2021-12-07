Liverpool keeping a close eye on goalscoring Serie A midfielder with less than two years remaining on his contract – report

Liverpool are said to be tracking the progress of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

This comes from Fichajes (via Sport Witness), with the publication noting the Reds’ failure to as of yet find a replacement for departed start Gini Wijnaldum.

At the age of 25, the Spaniard would just fall out of the club’s ideal age range, though exceptions have been made before when the quality of the player in question is considered.

Should the Seria A outfit fail to extend his terms before the summer window opens, we’d certainly be in a good position to bargain for a lower transfer fee being attached to any potential sale.

Registering eight goal contributions in 18 games, the former Real Betis star would potentially offer something a little different to our ex-No.5, dependent on how Jurgen Klopp sees the next evolution of our midfield going.

A lack of goals has been perceived to be a major issues for our midfield engine room over the course of the German’s tenure at Anfield.

With the likes of Mo Salah and co. regularly finding the net, however, an abundance from goals in midfield is hardly a critical requirement.

As for this rumour, we’ll be waiting on more reliable sources to confirm our interest before suggesting anything other than a pinch of salt to take it with.

