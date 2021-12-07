Liverpool team news confirmed: Morton starts as Klopp makes eight changes to starting-XI

AC Milan are set to welcome Liverpool to the San Siro for the first time in what will more than likely prove to be a thrilling affair for both clubs.

It’s somewhat remarkable that the teams have only just met outside of finals in the competition this term, with the Reds having secured a dramatic 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

A lot is riding on the impending clash for Stefano Pioli’s men, with Il Rossoneri requiring a point at the very least to have any hope of progressing through to the knockout stages alongside the Merseysiders.

As expected, Jurgen Klopp has made a number of changes to the side that secured a late 1-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux Stadium, with Ibrahima Konate drafted back into the starting lineup alongside Nathaniel Phillips.

In midfield, skipper Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho have been handed rests, with Tyler Morton given the nod for his second start in Europe.

Up top, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane hold on to their spots, with Divock Origi alongside them to complete the forward line.

You can catch the full team news below:

And the team news is… LIVE! Happy with the side Klopp's put out tonight, Reds? 🧐 #LFC pic.twitter.com/GRsnAtk8ql — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 7, 2021

