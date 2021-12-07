Liverpool’s interest in Denis Zakaria confirmed with two PL outfits also keeping tabs – Angelo Mangiante

Liverpool are reportedly interested in 25-year-old midfielder Denis Zakaria, with it being noted that the Swiss international’s contract remains set to expire in the summer of 2022.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Sky Sports journalist, Angelo Mangiante, who also noted that the Reds face some early competition from West Ham United and Everton in the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

Liverpool, West Ham and Everton are interested in Denis #Zakaria, contract expiring in 2022. — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) December 7, 2021

The Reds have yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum in the centre of the park – a gap the former Young Boys man could potentially fill for Jurgen Klopp should the reported interest be genuine.

Despite lying just outside the desired age range that has, for the most part, been historically favoured by our recruitment team, it’s worth firstly pointing out that the player has only recently turned 25 and, secondly, that the opportunity to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January could prove irresistible.

Beyond the matter of being a financially viable acquisition, Zakaria’s clear versatility – being able to file out from the centre of defence up to central midfield – is a trait that’s more than likely to capture Jurgen Klopp’s interest.

With the likes of Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott having made impressive leaps this season, of course, it will be interesting to see how much value the German places on the importance of signing a new midfielder.

