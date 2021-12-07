‘Perfect’ ‘So good’ – Liverpool fans express delight at Oxlade-Chamberlain’s San Siro display

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain performed superbly during Liverpool’s win at the San Siro and Reds fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight at the midfielder’s display.

The former Arsenal man put in an energetic display, constantly driving at the Rossoneri defence and committing defenders.

Our No. 15 showed his quality in the build-up to Mo Salah’s equaliser when he powerfully dribbled past Franck Kessie and unleashed a quality strike at AC Milan ‘keeper Mike Maignan.

The Frenchman could only parry the ball to the Egyptian King who skillfully fired home.

The Ox’s quality has never been questioned, but the constant injuries and the inability for the 28-year-old to put together a constant run of games has resulted in him not being a regular fixture in the side in recent seasons.

But many Kopites have used the power of social media to stress how impressed they were with midfielder’s performance against the Italian side – with some even claiming Gareth Southgate should include the Ox in his next England squad.

