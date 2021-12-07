(Photo) Ibrahimovic snapped with Konate’s shirt after being bossed about by Frenchman in Liverpool win

Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t enjoy one of his best games in Europe in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool’s much-changed XI in the final Champions League group stage game.

It’s testament to the importance of Ibrahima Konate that the Frenchman’s shirt was spotted in the hands of the veteran attacker after the final whistle had been blown.

Stefano Pioli’s outfit fell short of their mission at the San Siro, with our summer signing playing an integral role in keeping the Swede and Il Rossoneri’s limited attacking options quiet in what was a largely untesting 90 minutes in Italy.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @RedsFrance: