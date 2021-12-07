‘Pocketed Zlatan’ – Liverpool fans blown away by 22-year-old star’s Milan performance

Liverpool fans were keen to hop onto Twitter to share their thoughts about one Reds man who had excelled in the group stage encounter with AC Milan.

Ibrahima Konate earned plaudits online for a strong display in the Merseysiders’ final Champions League tie, with the Frenchman’s handling of veteran forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, noted by a number of supporters.

The Merseysiders ran out 2-1 winners at the San Siro to become the first English team to win all six games in their group.

Having endured a horrific array of injuries in the centre of the backline last term, it’s rather remarkable the number of options we have available following the acquisition of the former RB Leipzig man in the summer.

It’s certainly testament to the quality we have available that former starter, Joe Gomez, has struggled to earn minutes (outside of injury) against the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

We’ve seen quite a few of these commanding performances from Konate, in particular, this term, with the most notable coming in a 5-0 demolition job of Manchester United in which the defender didn’t seem even slightly fazed by the reality of coming up against Cristiano Ronaldo.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Konate has had a 10/10 first half. — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 7, 2021

#ACMLIV

For me – It's the way konate is bullying Ibrahimovic 😄 — LeumaS™ (@Hoyedortoon) December 7, 2021

Konate has been quality tonight — Ryan (@R_Unsy) December 7, 2021

Konate is a giant btw — Harvey Elliott stan 💎💫 (16-7) (@lfckrish1) December 7, 2021

