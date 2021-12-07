‘Sorry for letting down my teammates’ – Ki-Jana Hoever issues apology to Wolves fans and teammates following Liverpool ‘mistake’

Former Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever was blamed by some Wolves supporters for his role in Divock Origi’s 94th minute winning goal.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to issue an apology to his teammates and the supporters following the game.

The Dutchman said: ‘Sorry for letting down my teammates and the fans this weekend. Every mistake has its lesson and I learned from this one. We keep going‘.

It does seem a little unfair that he takes too much blame for the goal, he could have kept possession better in the build-up to our goal but it wasn’t a huge mistake on his part.

The turn over of possession was followed by a huge pass from Virgil van Dijk, a great touch and cross from Mo Salah and a perfect finish from our No.27.

Twitter user @RollsonShabbos also pointed this out as he said:

This has got to stop. You got undone by an insanely accurate ball from a top ten player in the world to the beat player in the world. No need to apologize. pic.twitter.com/Vek3t7xAST — Justin (@RollsonShabbos) December 6, 2021

It’s too easy for players to be abused and berated online these days and young players especially are very prone to the negativity that comes back to them on social media.

Hopefully the former Red isn’t too disheartened and doesn’t put too much pressure on conceding a high quality goal from a fantastic team.

