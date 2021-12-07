(Video) Divock Origi punishes shambolic AC Milan error to put Liverpool ahead at San Siro

Divock Origi headed Liverpool in front early in the second half following a dreadful error from Fikayo Tomori.

The AC Milan defender had put his side ahead in the first half, but a neat finish from Mo Salah and an instinctive strike from the Belgian put Jurgen Klopp’s side two-one up in Italy.

Tomori miscontrolled the ball as it was played to him on the edge of his own box and Sadio Mane reacted instinctively to earn possession of the ball and let strike at goal.

Milan’s ‘keeper Mike Maignan could only parry the ball into our No. 27’s path who calmly headed the ball into the back of the net.

A great start to the second period for the Reds has us on course to finish the group stage with a 100% record for the first time in our history.

You can watch Origi’s goal below courtesy of @2Azzkdakhd (via beIN Sports) on Twitter.