(Video) Ex-Red Maxi Rodriguez’s emotional farewell in final Newell’s Old Boys game before retirement

Maxi Rodriguez bade both Newell’s Old Boys and professional club football farewell in his final appearance before officially retiring.

The Argentine was given a lovely send-off at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, with a firework display marking the momentous occasion for the former Liverpool star.

The ex-Red enjoyed two years in Merseyside after switching the Wanda Metropolitano for Anfield, registering 24 goal contributions in 73 games (across all competitions).

We want to thank Maxi for his time at Liverpool and wish him all the best in retirement.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @FelipeCar & originating from @arevalo_martin:

Maxi Rodríguez goes out like a legend. 🎥 @ESPNFutbolArg pic.twitter.com/gZtswiEnQl — Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) December 7, 2021