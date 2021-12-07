(Video) Hilarious moment captured as AC Milan ballboy falls over advertising boards and lands face first on San Siro pitch

AC Milan’s ballboy had an embarrassing moment captured on camera as he fell, face first, over the advertising boards in the San Siro.

The youngster was attempting to retrieve the ball after Ibou Konate had put it out of play following a challenge on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

As he attempted to get over the boards, it all went all wrong and he ended up face planting the turf.

It looked like it hurt and thoughts go out to him that his nightmare moment will be circulating on the internet when he checks his phone after the game.

Poor lad, hope he’s okay!

You can watch the video courtesy of BT Sport (via @Patermeister):

Ballboy: “Think I might have got away with nobody seeing that” #ACMLIV pic.twitter.com/Byb3kVtwOh — Samir Patel (@Patermeister) December 7, 2021