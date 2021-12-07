(Video) Liverpool fans create new chant for Fabinho whilst in Milan ahead of final Champions League group stage game

There are many Liverpool favourites in need of a chant and the travelling Kop in Italy have revealed their new one for Fabinho.

This comes days after a new song was revealed for Diogo Jota and the video shared from inside a bar in Milan shows how these chants begin.

Groups of friends and a couple of pints, all whilst surrounded by others doing the same, means that a good song can catch on quickly and it won’t be long until these words are heard reverberating around Anfield.

READ MORE: ‘Sorry for letting down my teammates’ – Ki-Jana Hoever issues apology to Wolves fans and teammates following Liverpool ‘mistake’

Our No.3 has been rewarded with the lyrics: ‘Oh his name is Fabinho, he joined the Reds from Monaco (Monaco), he’s our Brazilian midfielder and that’s why all the Reds want you to know, that he’s got a baldy head and when he plays in red, Fabinho is the one we all adore, and when he goes sliding in, Liverpool will win and the Spion Kop will sing this song once more…‘.

It’s to the tune of a chant we had for Colin Pascoe in 2014 and it’s been brought back to life once more, six years later.

It certainly sounds like a song that could catch on and the Brazilian definitely deserves one!

You can listen to the chant via @cainlfc:

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool