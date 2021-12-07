(Video) Mo Salah scores his 20th goal of the season as he draws Liverpool level with well taken finish

Mo Salah became the first player since Ian Rush in the 1980’s to score at least 20 goals for five successive seasons, as he put Liverpool back level in the San Siro.

Our No.11 can’t stop scoring (or assisting) and he did it yet again as he followed up on a parried save from the Milan ‘keeper.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain linked up well with Neco Williams before having a strong right-footed effort on goal, all that Mike Maignan could do was get his body behind it but couldn’t catch nor push away from goal.

The Egyptian King smelled danger and followed up with the true goal scoring instinct he possesses and fired the ball high into AC’s net to make the score 1-1, which it remained going into the half-time break.

You can watch the goal courtesy of beIN Sports (via @matchtodayHigh1):