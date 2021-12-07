(Video) Nat Phillips’ Cruyff turn to evade two Milan stars in Liverpool box will have fans losing their minds

Nat Phillips will have only enhanced his reputation as a cult hero at Liverpool following a bold move in the Reds box during their encounter with Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan outfit.

The 24-year-old executed a remarkable Cruyff turn in the middle of the 18-yard-box to escape pressure from two opposing players before playing the ball out.

It’s an absolutely audacious move from the Englishman whilst only a goal separates us from the Serie A giants at the time of writing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldWrap & BT Sport:

Nat Phillips owns the San Siropic.twitter.com/7qE7XRXRAd — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 7, 2021