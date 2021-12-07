(Video) Nat Phillips’ Cruyff turn to evade two Milan stars in Liverpool box will have fans losing their minds

Posted by
(Video) Nat Phillips’ Cruyff turn to evade two Milan stars in Liverpool box will have fans losing their minds

Nat Phillips will have only enhanced his reputation as a cult hero at Liverpool following a bold move in the Reds box during their encounter with Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan outfit.

The 24-year-old executed a remarkable Cruyff turn in the middle of the 18-yard-box to escape pressure from two opposing players before playing the ball out.

It’s an absolutely audacious move from the Englishman whilst only a goal separates us from the Serie A giants at the time of writing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldWrap & BT Sport:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top