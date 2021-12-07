(Video) ‘Saturday Night’ artist Whigfield changes her lyrics to ‘Divock Origi’ during live performance

We’re used to other teams stealing our songs but this time it’s the original artist of ‘Saturday Night’ that has used our Divock Origi lyrics in a live performance.

The Danish singer released the song in 1994 and it has been a floor-filler ever since and meant that she can continue to tour and sing that song to plenty of adoring fans.

However, the resurgence of the song in Liverpool has been largely thanks to one beautiful Belgian man.

Following the No.27’s 94th minute winner against Wolves this weekend, all of his best goals and songs reemerged in an explosion of online love for the 26-year-old.

This meant that the song, ‘Saturday Night’, was shared again online and now a video has emerged of the original artist being isnpired by the Anfield faithful.

It’s a fantastic watch and another example of the global reach of our amazing club and supporters.

You can watch the video of the new Divock Origi lyrics

Wait for it….

Whigfield there giving it the “Divock Origi”

😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/BtYFE8wwFK — Jay Pearson (@JimmyCully) December 6, 2021

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool