(Video) Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley share full-time hug in a lovely moment of appreciation of how far they’ve come

It was a night for squad changes and youth player chances and it ended with a 2-1 victory and a loving embrace between Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley.

Jurgen Klopp’s team comfortably defeated the top side in Serie A and did so inside the historic San Siro, what more can be asked from the lads?

It was great that some squad players got minutes in their legs, Divock Origi finding the net again was the perfect example of this.

READ MORE: (Video) Hilarious moment captured as AC Milan ballboy falls over advertising boards and lands face first on San Siro pitch

At full-time though, there was a lot of celebration amongst our players and the cameras caught a lovely moment between two of the youngest players on the pitch.

Our No.84 made his European debut and was captured with his arm around the comparative veteran on his second start in the Champions League.

It’s a great picture and what a feeling it must have been for both of them to leave the field as victors and part of our history as they aided our 100% record.

You can watch the video courtesy of BT Sport:

💯% record intact. The Reds have dominated #UCL Group B from start to finish! 🔥 FT: Milan 1-2 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/Lfn8N2UEAz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 7, 2021

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool