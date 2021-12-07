(Video) Watch Konate outmuscle Ibrahimovic to help retrieve possession for Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate has yet again seemed completely unfazed by the prospect of defending against one of the attacking greats of the game, handling the threat of the Swede with little in the way of issues at the time of writing.

The Frenchman demonstrated his defensive prowess in the first-half, shunting the 40-year-old away from an overhead ball to help retrieve possession.

Though the 22-year-old has earnt some criticism for a few variable performances, it’s clear that there’s a great deal of ability already there (without even considering the potential on offer) and we’re looking forward to observing the player’s development.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Mizo_elnino:

Konaté v Ibrahimović 👏🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Yb3MJwKB8g — 𝐄𝐥 𝐍𝐢𝐍𝓞 ———————— (@Mizo_elnino) December 7, 2021