(Video) Watch Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher once again showcase his American accent

Jamie Carragher was a terrific defender and an unbelievable servant to Liverpool, but the ex-Red’s attempts of replicating an American accent are far from impressive.

It was only towards the end of last month that our former No. 23 hilariously attempted the US accent for the first time whilst working for CBS Sports.

The 43-year-old has now once again showcased the accent on television and it’s fair to say there aren’t many signs of improvement.

Fair play to Carra for having a crack at the accent, it certainly made us laugh!

You can watch the hilarious video courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom (via CBS Sports Golazo) on Twitter below.

Carra practicing his American accent 😅 pic.twitter.com/Q0juVQZU8i — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 7, 2021