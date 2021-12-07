‘What purpose does it serve?’ – Liverpool fans react to the team Jurgen Klopp has selected to face AC Milan

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to react to the starting XI that Jurgen Klopp has selected to face AC Milan.

The German coach has made eight changes to the side that faced Wolves on Saturday, with Alisson, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane somewhat surprisingly retaining their places in the team.

Following his heroic performances during the injury crisis that the Reds suffered towards the end of last season, Nat Phillips starts alongside Ibrahima Konate in what is a rather inexperienced Champions League defence.

Many Reds fans are excited to see our No. 47 back in the team and one supporter joked that AC Milan supporters can watch Phillips ‘show them how it’s supposed to be done’.

They had years of watching Maldini and Baresi but tonight they get to see Nat Phillips show them how it's supposed to be done. #lfc — Gareth 💙 (@Original_GSP) December 7, 2021

I am so excited for this Philips/Konate partnership. #LFC — Darren (@Dazmataz69) December 7, 2021

Others expressed their surprise at seeing star-men Mane and Salah in the line-up for a game that means very little to us.

We have already qualified from the group and the last thing we want is to pick up a needless injury ahead of the busy festive schedule.

You can catch more of the fan reaction below via Twitter.

Very surprised to see Salah and Mane in the starting line-up. Hope they come through the game without any issues #LFC — Marcus Boocock (@Bookey81) December 7, 2021

What's going on with Joe Gomez ? The lad can't seem to get a sniff at the first team nowadays . Has so much potential . I would certainly be giving him a game ahead of nat . #lfc — Irish red crypto🇮🇪 XRP 🧲$13 HBAR🧲$5 (@johnaldinioh89) December 7, 2021

So glad Nat Phillips is starting and at the San Siro of all places. Deserves it for playing such a crucial role in gaining qualification for the #UCL. 6 wins from 6 would be very welcome. #LFC — Mustafa Pasha (@MustafaPasha_) December 7, 2021

Really strange to play Salah and Mane tonight. We had injuries vs Midtjylland last season in a dead rubber game that they didn’t need to play in. And by the end of December, we’ll have played NINE games. Why risk them tonight? We’ve won the group. What purpose does it serve? #LFC — 6Times (@6Cups_1Club) December 7, 2021