Bundesliga star admits love for Liverpool but knows he must improve to make Premier League switch

Mainz striker Karim Onisiwo has admitted that his favourite club is Liverpool but believes a move to the Premier League may not be on the cards because of his age.

The Austrian turns 30 in March but has really impressed since joining the Bundesliga side back in 2016 – scoring 19 goals and registering 21 assists in 145 outings.

“That’s always wishful thinking or dreams,” he told ABSTAUBER (via Sport Witness).

“I’m in good shape, of course, but still my rate has to improve so that a Premier League club is still interested in me at my age.

“But I work hard on myself and try to improve every day. Of course, the Premier League is amazing, and I’d take any club. My favourite club, though, is Liverpool.”

It’s nice to hear that the forward is a fan of the Reds, but that alone won’t earn him a move to Anfield.

With Mo Salah and Sadio Mane set to head to the African Cup of Nations in January, Jurgen Klopp may be tempted to dip into the transfer market for attacking reinforcements.

In his previous two outings, Divock Origi has provided the German boss with a timely reminder that he’s a very reliable option – scoring the winning goals against Wolves on Saturday and AC Milan on Tuesday.

The Belgian’s recent displays may have made Klopp decide that he has enough options in his current squad to compete for both the Premier League and Champions League, so spending money in January isn’t necessary.