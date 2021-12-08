Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool-linked target ‘wants to try something new’ & predicts Reds are still keeping tabs

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Liverpool are likely still tracking reportedly linked man Renato Sanches.

The Lille midfielder was rumoured to be a target of the Reds in the summer window following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum on a Bosman free transfer, though only Ibrahima Konate joined the senior ranks.

“I mention again Renato because Renato Sanchez has always been on the Liverpool list,” the Sky Sports journalist exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“Last January, one year ago, he was a player they started to go on seriously, they were speaking to people close to the player. So Liverpool always had information on Renato Sanches.

“Last summer he was one of the players they were considering to sign but then it was never close to be completed because of the price.

“It depends what happens in January because the player wants to try something new, from what I am told.”

The Portuguese international’s injury record remains a point of concern, though the handling of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate (both of whom have struggled in that regard to varying degrees) could very well give the Merseysiders’ recruitment team hope.

“This is why Liverpool, in my opinion, could again be an opportunity for him,” Romano added.

“We heard a lot of rumours about Arsenal and they were and are interested in Renato Sanches, AC Milan too.

“But I still think that Liverpool have this name in their list. Because he’s always been in the Liverpool list and Liverpool work like this; they follow a player for the long-term.”

Following a brief struggle with injury in the middle of the park, we’ve come out the other side with key men gradually returning to the fold whilst performances haven’t dipped.

With the likes of Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott having impressed when called upon, questions will undoubtedly be asked about how necessary further additions in the middle of the park will be.

Jurgen Klopp’s one to prefer to use options already available in the squad where possible, though we’ve got a track record for jumping into the market when the right man becomes available.

Given our reported longstanding interest in Sanches, we certainly wouldn’t rule out a move in future just yet.

