Kenny Dalglish pinpoints exact moment at Camp Nou he knew Liverpool would ‘get through’ in UCL-winning campaign

Sir Kenny Dalglish claimed he was confident his former side would make it through to the final of the Champions League, despite conceding three goals at the Camp Nou, after Ousmane Dembele failed to add to the Reds’ misery in Spain.

The Merseysiders famously went on to secure a 4-0 victory at Anfield to make up for the deficit and secure their place in the final against Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham outfit.

“Right at the last minute they went through about three on one, breaking away from a set play we had,” the legendary Reds striker said in Messi – The King of Camp Nou.

“Dembélé had a side footer into the net and miskicked it. I said there and then ‘we’ll get through now.’

“It makes it a lot more difficult (having to score 5), that’s what I thought, but four isn’t far away if you get one is it? Getting five was a wee bit different.

“So, I thought that was a huge point of interest for everybody at the time, and I think it made the task coming back to Anfield more feasible for us, that we could do it.”

It was a thrilling campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men that saw them cap it all off with a clean 2-0 victory against the London-based club to exorcise their demons from a painful defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev from the prior season.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah earns standing ovation from AC Milan fans

It speaks volumes of the power of L4 that we were able to produce such a historic display to ensure our passage beyond the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019.

It’s a huge advantage at our disposal and one that will likely continue to prove pivotal in the years to come.

Having secured wins in all six of our group stage games in the competition this term, the early signs are there for us to (hopefully) enjoy another potentially remarkable campaign in Europe.

All quotes obtained first hand by the author. Messi – The King of Camp Nou is available from December 16.

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool